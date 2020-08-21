Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Pasco County boy

Austin Huntington is 14-year-old and he's missing.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says Huntington was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Knollwood Acres area of San Antonio, Florida. Early Friday morning the Florida Department of Law Enforcement put out a Missing Child Alert for him.
Deputies say he made threats to harm himself.
He was last seen wearing a red Hollister hoodie, black pants and gray and orange shoes. He is 5-foot-six-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
The sheriff's office says anyone with information on where he is should call 911 immediately.
