Man with gun barricaded inside hotel in Pasco County, deputies say

The sheriff's office has responded to the scene.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A hotel is being evacuated after Pasco County deputies say an armed man barricaded himself inside a room.

Investigators say the situation began around 9 a.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, just west of US-19 in Holiday.

Authorities said the man called 911 and reported being ill. When firefighters showed up, investigators said the man had a gun.

The sheriff's office has dispatched several units. As of 10 a.m., no shots had been fired.

The man has not been publicly identified.