Bed bugs force temporary closure of library in Pasco County

HUDSON, Fla. — The Hudson branch library will be closed for at least a week until a fumigation treatment can get rid of an infestation of bed bugs.

Staff at the library, located at 8012 Library Road, found the bugs in an isolated area of the building about two weeks ago, according to a news release. A contractor came in to perform spot treatments, but they were not successful.

The county has since opted to shut down the building to perform a full fumigation.

People are asked to look over their homes if they visited the library at any time during the past couple of weeks.

Other libraries across the county remain open, with a full list found online.

