Bicyclist seriously hurt in Pasco hit-and-run

Troopers say the car responsible left behind a passenger side mirror at the crash.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A bicyclist is seriously hurt after a car collided with him late Sunday night in Land O' Lakes, the Florida Highway Patrol said, adding that the driver of the car left the scene of the crash.

It happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Lake Patience Road and American Plaza Boulevard. Both the bicyclist and the car were going westbound along Lake Patience Road when troopers said the car collided with the bicyclist, a 55-year-old man from Hudson.

The car sped off but left a passenger-side mirror at the crash scene. Troopers said they were able to match the car part to a gray Nissan Altima.

The bicyclist has serious injuries as a result of the crash, FHP said.