PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco Fire Rescue crews are responding to a boat crash in the Anclote River.
First responders said the boat hit a marker in the river and one person was thrown overboard. Crews say that person has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to a local hospital.
Authorities say no other people were in the boat at the time.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
