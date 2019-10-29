PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco Fire Rescue crews are responding to a boat crash in the Anclote River.

First responders said the boat hit a marker in the river and one person was thrown overboard. Crews say that person has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to a local hospital.

Authorities say no other people were in the boat at the time.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

