NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla — A boat on a lift somehow burst into flames, and its owner suffered serious burns, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.
Firefighters arrived at the scene Monday along Marlin Drive near Topsail Trail and found the 20-footer engulfed.
In a tweet, the department said there are second-degree burns over 15 percent of the boat owner’s body, and the injuries are listed as a "trauma alert."
Pasco Fire has not said what sparked the fire.
