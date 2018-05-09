HUDSON, Fla. -- Recently released body cam footage shows Pasco Deputy Nick Carmack and his K-9, Shep, taking down a man suspected of crashing a stolen vehicle and fleeing while a child was left inside.

When Carmack attempted a traffic stop on a report of a stolen red Nissan Rogue, the driver and suspect, 28-year-old Miller James Wallace, crashed the vehicle into a fence.

The body cam footage shows Carmack's view from the moment he releases Shep to begin a chase after Wallace had run away from the crashed stolen vehicle.

Investigators said they found there was a 19-month-old child left behind in the crashed vehicle.

Wallace was arrested on charges of grand theft auto, fleeing to elude police, criminal mischief, driving with a suspended or revoked license and child abuse.

