Body camera video shows deputies pulling driver from burning car after crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies responding to a car crash pulled a trapped driver out of a car that was on fire.

District 1 deputies responded to a car crash just after midnight on Dec. 29 on the Suncoast Parkway at the State Road 52 overpass, the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

The driver was reportedly trapped inside the burning car that was partially over a guardrail.

Deputies arrived at the scene before Pasco Fire Rescue and used three fire extinguishers to try to put out the fire, the post explains.

Eventually, the deputies say they had to bend the damaged driver's side door down enough to pull the driver out because of the flames getting closer.