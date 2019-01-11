HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are investigating after they said they found a body in a burned car.

Investigators said the car was found in the woods Friday afternoon east of Baillies Bluff Road near Key Vista Nature Park in Holiday.

The body found in the car was not identified.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter