Body found near 7-Eleven under construction in Pasco County

Deputies say the body was discovered around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a body was found near a 7-Eleven that's under construction.

Deputies say the body was discovered around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday near the convenience store on US-41 in Land O' Lakes. 

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

