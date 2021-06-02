Body found near 7-Eleven under construction in Pasco County

Deputies say the body was discovered around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a body was found near a 7-Eleven that's under construction.

Deputies say the body was discovered around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday near the convenience store on US-41 in Land O' Lakes.

No further details are available at this time.

