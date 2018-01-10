HOLIDAY, Fla.—Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of a boater who fell into Lake Conley Sunday.

Deputies said just before 7 p.m. Sunday, they got a call about a 39-year-old man falling off of small boat with a group of people on it.

The other passengers on the boat couldn’t get him back on after he fell, deputies said.

Deputies from the Pasco County Marine Unit and Dive Team located the man's body in the lake Monday.

