Boil water notice issued for some New Port Richey neighborhoods

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A water line rupture has triggered a precautionary boil water notice for about 350 Pasco County homes.
People living in the Gulf Harbors Phase II and Sea Forest subdivisions in New Port Richey should boil all water used for drinking or cooking for at least one minute. Additionally, icemakers should be turned off and any ice made within the past 12 hours should be thrown out.
"Pasco County Utilities apologizes for any inconvenience. This precautionary
boil notice will be lifted when tests show the water is safe for drinking and
cooking," the county wrote in a news release.
Customers can learn more about water quality services at PascoCountyUtilities.com.