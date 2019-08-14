NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The discovery of what appeared to be World War II-era weapons in a Pasco County neighborhood has prompted the bomb squad to respond.

It's happening Tuesday evening at a home in the area of Havana Avenue and Miramar Street, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

The surrounding area has been evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," deputies say.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

RELATED: Kids dig up WWII practice bomb in their backyard

RELATED: Florida man finds a grenade while fishing. He took it to Taco Bell and called police

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.