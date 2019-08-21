HUDSON, Fla. – After 20 holes opened in a Pasco County neighborhood this week, you might have questions about how to protect your home from disaster.

Experts say there’s nothing you can do to prevent sinkholes, but you can be proactive.

Step one: Check your gutter system.

Experts say one of the biggest problems they see is gutters that don’t properly drain water away from the home. Water that pools around the home is more likely to give a sinkhole incentive to grow and damage your foundation.

Step two: Check your insurance.

There’s no way around it: sinkhole insurance in Pasco County is expensive. But experts say the few thousand dollars extra you will pay each year pale in comparison to the tens of thousands you could have to pay if a sinkhole opens and you aren’t covered.

Step three: If a depression or hole has already opened at your home, consider underpinnings for your foundation. They can be costly, but a licensed sinkhole contractor can help you save your home by stabilizing the structure to prevent further damage.

