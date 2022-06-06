Brush fire in Hudson causes smoke in nearby neighborhoods

No homes are in danger, Pasco County Fire Rescue says.

HUDSON, Fla — Firefighters in Hudson responded to a small brush fire near U.S. 19 and Beach Boulevard Monday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to the area with Florida Forest Service to control the fire, Pasco Fire Rescue said in a tweet. They were able to place a ring around the fire until it was completely put out.

Residents were probably able to see smoke in the area, authorities said. However, no homes in the area were in danger.

At this time, there is no confirmation if the fire has been fully extinguished.

Although there was a brush fire in Pasco County Monday, the June rainy season is here to rescue Florida from its dry season.

From June through September, Floridians can expect to see an uptick in daily rain chances, boosting the average rainfall amounts inches above where they are during the dry and cooler months.