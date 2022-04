Nearby residents in Hudson, Florida, can expect to see smoke.

HUDSON, Fla — Firefighters are battling a brush fire near a Hudson intersection Sunday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., Pasco Fire Rescue responded to the 2 to 5-acre fire near Beach Boulevard and U.S. 19.

At this time, firefighters have staged units near homes in the area as Florida Fore Service uses tractors to ring the fire, Pasco Fire Rescue says.

Residents can expect to see smoke in the area throughout the evening.