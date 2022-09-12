Pasco deputies search for man last seen Saturday

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who's been missing since Saturday in Zephyrhills.
Bryan Leblanc, 32, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Lumberton Road. He was reportedly riding an ATV.
Leblanc is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and around 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.