Pasco deputies search for man last seen Saturday

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who's been missing since Saturday in Zephyrhills.

Bryan Leblanc, 32, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Lumberton Road. He was reportedly riding an ATV.

Leblanc is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and around 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.