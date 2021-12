The sheriff's office PIO says no units are currently at the location of the crash, and it "appears to be reopened."

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a car crash at State Road 54 and Player Drive in New Port Richey, a tweet explains.

Two westbound lanes of SR-54 were blocked while the sheriff's office investigated, deputies report.

The sheriff's office PIO says no units are currently at the location of the crash, and it "appears to be reopened."

No other information has been released at this time.