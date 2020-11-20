Video shows car with kids inside crash into pond during chase with Pasco deputies

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said the driver had three outstanding warrants.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff's Office deputies and bystanders jumped into action to save two kids from a car after the person driving plowed into a pond during a pursuit in Port Richey.

Video shows the car speed into the water where investigators say the driver, Jonathan Deloach, a passenger and two kids then scrambled to get out.

The ordeal began when a deputy tried to stop the car for a window tint violation, the sheriff's office said. At first, it looked like the car was going to stop. But, according to deputies, Deloach drove into a mobile home park, lost control and then crashed into the pond.

Authorities said while they were getting Deloach out of the pond, they found a baggie of what tested positive for methamphetamine floating in front of him.

Investigators said nobody was hurt.

Deloach faces several charges, including child abuse, possession of methamphetamines, driving with a suspended license, fleeing to elude and reckless driving.

Deputies said Deloach had three outstanding warrants, which he told them was the reason why he didn't stop.

