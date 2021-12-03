Do you recognize them? Deputies say they're on a car theft spree in Pasco County

Detectives say they stole a 2019 white Honda Accord, a 2019 gray Dodge Challenger, and other personal items from cars on Wednesday in the Hudson area.

HUDSON, Fla. — Deputies say several people have been on a car theft spree in the Hudson area. And the Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding them.

Detectives say several people committed "multiple car thefts" on Wednesday around 3 a.m. at The Verandahs, Shadow Ridge, Colony Lakes and Lakeside neighborhoods.

They stole a 2019 white Honda Accord, a 2019 gray Dodge Challenger, and other personal items from cars before heading south on the Suncoast Expressway in the stolen cars, according to the sheriff's office.

The cars were spotted with a late model gray Mercedes and a late model gray Volkswagen.