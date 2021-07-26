Pasco County Animal Services to host free cat microchipping event

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from February when several cats were flown to a no-kill shelter in Maine.
In an effort to lessen the number of lost cats in the Florida area, Pasco County Animal Services will be offering free microchipping for cat owners.
The drive-thru event will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the PCAS building in Land O' Lakes. Participants are required to pre-register their cats.
Pet owners will need to bring their furry family members in pet carriers and will be limited to three cats per vehicle.
“We want to help reunite as many lost cats as possible with the people who love them," Director of Pasco Animal Services Mike Shumate said.
In 2019, American Humane, an organization committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and care of all animals, reported approximately 10 million pets are lost each year in the United States.
Experts say that only 15 percent of dogs and two percent of cats in shelters without ID tags or microchips are found by their owners.
You may register for a slot by clicking here.
