Pasco County Animal Services to host free cat microchipping event

The free drive-thru event will take place on Aug. 7 in Land O' Lakes to ensure cat owners will have more security in the location of their pets.

In an effort to lessen the number of lost cats in the Florida area, Pasco County Animal Services will be offering free microchipping for cat owners.

The drive-thru event will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the PCAS building in Land O' Lakes. Participants are required to pre-register their cats.

Pet owners will need to bring their furry family members in pet carriers and will be limited to three cats per vehicle.

We are planning a CATS-ONLY free drive-thru microchipping event Aug. 7 at our shelter!



You can bring up to three cats, but you must pre-register starting July 31. Event details, including the registration link, are at https://t.co/tkSWE7geiV.#PascoCounty #PascoPets #SafePets pic.twitter.com/mQm2aPlr5S — Pasco County Animal Services (@AnimalsPCAS) July 26, 2021

“We want to help reunite as many lost cats as possible with the people who love them," Director of Pasco Animal Services Mike Shumate said.

In 2019, American Humane, an organization committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and care of all animals, reported approximately 10 million pets are lost each year in the United States.

Experts say that only 15 percent of dogs and two percent of cats in shelters without ID tags or microchips are found by their owners.

You may register for a slot by clicking here.