Charlie Daniels raised millions for Pasco group home for people with disabilities

HUDSON, Fla. — Charlie Daniels, the legendary country singer of "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," died Monday at age 83.

But, for one group home in Pasco County, he wasn't just a County Music Hall of Famer. For the Angelus in Hudson, Daniels was a celebrity ambassador who helped raise millions for the facility that houses people with severe disabilities.

The Angelus was founded in 1979 in St. Petersburg before moving to Hudson in 1986 and 1987. Charlie's Lodge, named after the Angelus' "good friend" Charlie Daniels, was built by 600 volunteers in 1999.

Daniels spent decades helping raise money for the facility before handing over his ambassador role to fellow country star Eddie Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry, in 2018.

But, before that, he lent his name to fundraising events such as clay shooting tournaments, golf tournaments and concerts bringing in top names in country music.

In Facebook posts on The Charlie Daniels Band page over the years, Daniels called the residents at Angelus his "precious ones" and said "a piece of my heart lives here."

Montgomery Gentry posted on Twitter following Daniels's death, saying "we just lost the greatest American hero I've ever known."

The Charlie Daniels Band Nashville, Tenn. (July 6, 2020) - Country music and southern rock le... gend Charlie Daniels has passed. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died this morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

