Police: Child hit, killed by person on dirt bike at Dade City motorcycle track

DADE CITY, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy was killed Sunday afternoon after he was hit by a person on a dirt bike at a motorcycle track in Dade City, officials say.

Emergency crews responded to the incident and airlifted him to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries, the Dade City Police Department said in a news release.

At around 10 a.m. several people, including the child, were at the Dade City Motocross track on County Road 52 practicing on dirt bikes, authorities say.

The boy was on a dirt bike and while he was practicing, he crashed after completing a jump on the track, police say. He was injured from the crash but was still able to pick himself up and begin moving his dirt bike to continue on or get off the track, law enforcement says.

But as the 11-year-old was picking up his dirt bike, another person jumped the same hill, striking the boy's upper body as he came back down onto the track, the police department says.

Medics who were at the track went to the boy and began assessing his injuries, authorities say. One of the medics requested the Pasco County Fire Rescue respond to the scene after they said the child was hurt in his shoulder area.

Fire rescue arrived at the scene and took the boy via helicopter to a local hospital. But at 1:58 p.m., the child reportedly died from his injuries.