Child found in Port Richey, deputies looking for parents

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for the parents of a child who was found early Saturday morning.
Deputies say the child is around 6 years old with brown hair and brown eyes and was located in the Gulf Highland area of Port Richey around 9:30 a.m.
Currently, the child is safe with deputies, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child's parents or guardians, call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.