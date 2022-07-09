Child found in Port Richey, deputies looking for parents

Deputies say the child is around 6-year-olds with brown hair and brown eyes.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for the parents of a child who was found early Saturday morning.

Deputies say the child is around 6 years old with brown hair and brown eyes and was located in the Gulf Highland area of Port Richey around 9:30 a.m.

Currently, the child is safe with deputies, the sheriff's office said in a statement.