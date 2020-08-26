Car hits young child in Port Richey

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A medical helicopter is on the way to take a young child to the hospital after they were hit by a car.
It happened in the area of San Miguel Drive and Mark Twain Lane, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.
It's believed the child is 3 years old.
Roads in the area are closed to traffic at this time, according to fire rescue.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
