Car hits young child in Port Richey

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A medical helicopter is on the way to take a young child to the hospital after they were hit by a car.

It happened in the area of San Miguel Drive and Mark Twain Lane, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

It's believed the child is 3 years old.

Roads in the area are closed to traffic at this time, according to fire rescue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#ALERT: On the scene of a child pedestrian struck in 9000 block of Mark Twain Lane in Port Richey. The child suffered critical injuries, and a medical helicopter is inbound. Local road closures in the area. #Breaking #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/IdY8njpdO2 — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) August 26, 2020

