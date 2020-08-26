x
Pasco County

Car hits young child in Port Richey

The child is said to be 3 years old.
PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A medical helicopter is on the way to take a young child to the hospital after they were hit by a car.

It happened in the area of San Miguel Drive and Mark Twain Lane, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

It's believed the child is 3 years old.

Roads in the area are closed to traffic at this time, according to fire rescue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

