Child airlifted after 2 logs fell on them in Pasco County

HUDSON, Fla. — A child was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday evening after rescue crews say two large logs fell on them.

Pasco Fire Rescue says it happened near Duda Road and Ozark Drive in Hudson. The child, who fire rescue says was under the age of 10, was airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital.

Witnesses say the child was trying to grab some firewood when the logs rolled off the pile onto them.

The child sustained upper-body injuries, fire rescue says, but there's been no word on their condition.

#TRAMAUTIC INJURIES: HUDSON | 18200 BLK OF OZARK DR. On the scene of a pediatric trauma alert after two large logs fell on a pediatric patient. Firefighters on the scene have requested a helicopter to transport the patient. #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/WJhcmeebgb — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) January 27, 2021