x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pasco County

Child airlifted after 2 logs fell on them in Pasco County

Authorities have not released the child's condition.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

HUDSON, Fla. — A child was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday evening after rescue crews say two large logs fell on them.

Pasco Fire Rescue says it happened near Duda Road and Ozark Drive in Hudson. The child, who fire rescue says was under the age of 10, was airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital.

Witnesses say the child was trying to grab some firewood when the logs rolled off the pile onto them.

The child sustained upper-body injuries, fire rescue says, but there's been no word on their condition.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter