HUDSON, Fla — A Pasco County woman is charged with child neglect, accused of leaving an 18-month-old alone in a car while she went into a bar.

Marena Shadae, 28, of Springhill, was arrested early Thursday morning at a club in Hudson.

Deputies say an 18-month-old was found locked in her car, and they could alcohol on her breath.

According to the sheriff's office, Shadae agreed to do a field sobriety test, and she performed poorly.

She was arrested and charged with child neglect.

