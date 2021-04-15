FDLE: Man arrested after agents find more than 100 files of child sex abuse 'material' in his possession

He is charged with 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of promoting the sexual performance of a child. More charges could be added.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Spring Hill man has been arrested after FDLE agents say they found more than 100 files of child sex abuse "material" on his electronic devices.

Michael Friedt, 61, is charged with 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of promoting the sexual performance of a child, according to a press release. Agents say more charges could be coming once a forensics exam is complete.

FDLE says the investigation was opened March 21 when agents began an undercover operation to identify a person who was trafficking and distributing child porn online. Agents say they identified Friedt's IP address as having and sharing "numerous" files containing child pornography and sex abuse.

On April 14, FDLE and FHP did a warranted search of Friedt's home and say they found more than 100 files depicting child sex abuse on his electronics.

He was arrested and booked into the Pasco County Jail on an $85,000 bond.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute the case, FDLE says.

The FDLE advised parents to review tips for keeping children safe online on its website here.

To report child abuse, contact the Florida Department of Children and Families by calling 1-800-962-2873.