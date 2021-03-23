Man accused of leaving children in motel room with loaded AR-15

He was charged with child neglect.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — An Indiana man is accused of leaving multiple children in a motel room with access to a loaded rifle in New Port Richey.

None of them were hurt. But, 40-year-old Michael Charles Shacklee was arrested on a child neglect charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, authorities found him passed out on Saturday in the driver's seat of his car outside a Rodeway Inn on US-19. In the affidavit, investigators say he told them he'd drank six beers and "smoked what he thought to be marijuana."

Despite being only about 25 feet from his motel room, authorities say Shacklee was unable to point them to the room.

Inside the room, authorities say Shacklee's New Frontier Armory AR-15 was sitting unsecured on an army duffel bag. The rifle had a loaded magazine equipped with 9 mm rounds, according to the affidavit.

Shacklee was arrested just before midnight and taken to the Land O' Lakes Jail.