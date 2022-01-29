Neighbors enjoy a chilly 25th annual Kumquat Festival

From kumquat pie to jellies and salsa, it was a delicious day at the Kumquat Festival.

DADE CITY, Fla. — People from all over put on their coats to enjoy the 25th annual Kumquat Festival this Saturday in Dade City.

From kumquat pie to jellies and salsa, it was a delicious day at the Kumquat Festival. Although it was a little chilly this year, that didn't stop anyone from trying kumquat-flavored ice cream and all of the other festive-inspired treats.

Last year, COVID-19 delayed the free yearly event. This year, the "Kumquat Growers" were happy to give guests the chance to learn about and buy kumquats.

More than 200 vendors set up booths and tents offering crafts, a farmers market, food and more. There was even an area for children, "The Kid's Corral," to do activities.

In addition, there was a Quilt Show that took place for half of the day and car enthusiasts got to participate in the car and truck show.

The orange-like fruit is part of the citrus family and gets its name from the Chinese word "kumquat" which means "gold orange." The fruit is thought to be native to China and were part of the genus Citrus until 1915 when they were put into their own genus of Fortunella.

The fruits are known for their distinctive taste. According to the Growers, the kumquat is the only citrus fruit that can be eaten "skin and all."

Kumquats are grown locally in Florida. The largest and juiciest of these fruits are grown in the sandy soils on the hills of eastern Pasco County, the Growers say.