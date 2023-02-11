Have you seen Chloe? Pasco deputies searching for missing teen

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Have you seen Chloe MacMillan?
Deputies in Pasco County are searching for the missing 16-year-old who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Sweetbroom Circle area of Wesley Chapel.
She was dressed in a black tank top and denim shorts, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
Authorities say the teen is 5-foot-3, weighs about 105 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information on MacMillan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102, option 7. People can also report tips online.