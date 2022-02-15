A memorial for PE teacher Ciara McKeon will be held at the beach

She passed away after being hit by a car at school.

Her smile was infectious.

That's what fallen physical education teacher Ciara McKeon's family wants you to know about her. The beloved Anclote High School educator died last week after being hit by an SUV at her campus.

She was only 28 years old.

In a written message shared Tuesday, her parents described her as "the best and most caring person" they knew. In her short time on Earth, they say McKeon helped more people than most humans do in a long lifetime.

"Her personality was witty. She was very intelligent and kind," her parents wrote. "To know her was to love her."

They described McKeon as the daughter of whom most parents can only dream. She loved those around her and could feel their love in return.

McKeon was always happiest at the beach, her family said.

"Please God let her be at peace and near the beach," they wrote in a message shared with 10 Tampa Bay.

She was their daughter and their best friend. To her students, she was a mentor.

Even in death, McKeon was selfless. She donated her organs, which were received by six different people. Six lives were helped by her kindness.

Her parents say her soul has now joined her beloved dog Pearl in Heaven.

Her dad says there will be a large celebration of her life in March at the beach. Another celebration will follow in New York. That one will also be at a beach, one where she worked as a lifeguard for 10 years. Details have not yet been announced.