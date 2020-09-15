Coast Guard ends search for missing diver near Anclote Key

An area covering about the state of Rhode Island was searched.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard's search for a missing 35-year-old diver has been suspended.

Eddie Brunt III was reported missing by friends during a dive Saturday afternoon. He did not resurface, and the Coast Guard was dispatched to help search the area with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The search was called off Monday.

"One of the toughest parts of the job is suspending search and rescue efforts, and we do not make this decision lightly," said Capt. Matt Thompson, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, in a news release. "It is only after the Coast Guard, FWC, and local partner agencies saturated every possible area that we must make this call.

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Brunt's family and friends at this difficult time."

The Coast Guard says its crews explored the Gulf of Mexico by air and sea for about 43 hours, covering an area about the size of Rhode Island -- 1,685 square miles.

What other people are reading right now: