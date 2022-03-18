Good Samaritan finds 3 missing boaters off coast of Hudson

The people were last seen getting on the boat early Friday morning.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The search has ended for three people who went missing off the Pasco County coast in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Coast Guard said it had been searching for the trio of boaters in the area of New Port Richey, Florida. The boaters had reportedly last been seen around 2:40 a.m. Friday getting on a 21-foot white and blue boat.

But, by mid-afternoon, they hadn't been spotted again.

So, emergency crews launched a search operation. Authorities announced shortly after 3 p.m. that the group had been located by a good Samaritan.

Investigators say all the boaters are safe. Their boat had apparently stopped working about 30 miles off the shore of Hudson.

USCG Station Sand Key dispatched a crew to respond.