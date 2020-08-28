Sheriff: $5K reward offered for information about 2013 cold case in Pasco County

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering the reward for information leading the identification and arrest of whoever was involved in the murder.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Nearly seven years after he was murdered, a Holiday man's family is still looking for closure.

Quantrell Keller, 23, was shot and killed at his home on Rosedale Lane in Holiday just before 11 p.m. on November 26, 2013. Sheriff's deputies say the shooter was described as a short, stocky Hispanic man approximately 20-25 years old at the time of the murder.

Sheriff's deputies say they got permission from Keller's family to share his photo and information surrounding his cold case with the public.

To help find those responsible, Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of anyone involved in this murder case.