Pasco residents concerned over repeated car accidents along Jasmine Blvd

One home has been the victim of two car accidents in a year. Neighbors have had their mailboxes taken out and a power line pole was destroyed by a distracted driver.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A strip of homes in unincorporated Pasco County has seen several wrecks on their front lawns and in their homes over the past few years.

According to the Tampa Bay Regional Communications Center call log of the last five years, at least eight traffic offenses have occurred on the same small stretch of road. The road, Jasmine Boulevard, is not a winding and weaving road with hidden drives. Residents say it's speeding, distracted driving, and drunk driving that causes most of the wrecks.

"Our mailbox was taken out twice," Jessica Sanabria said. She lives two doors down from a home that had a car crash into it two months ago. "We used to have a palm tree. That's gone. Our neighbor, their car has been destroyed too. Totaled. A car ramped off the palm tree, flipped, and was upside down."

Sanabria said she doesn't feel safe walking along her own street, concerned she might get hit by a car. In the 5 years she has lived on Jasmine Blvd, she has had a front-row seat to several accidents.

The most recent accident on this road happened Thursday. A driver hit a powerline pole. The accident report filed by Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was trying to avoid a head-on collision by driving across the road. He lost control of his vehicle and hit the pole.

The power was out for a few hours while crews replaced the pole.

That pole sits in the front yard of a home that was involved in a separate wreck over the summer. A car drove into the home and through the living room. There is an 'unsafe' notice posted.

"It's almost as if that house has a slight target on it," Sanabria said.

Residents along Jasmine Blvd have brought these concerns to the county on multiple occasions.

"They've said they can't do anything because it's a thru-road," Sanabria said.

"Ambulances and firetrucks need to be able to access this road, unaltered with speed bumps."

In a statement from the county, "Pasco County is looking into possible road safety improvements along Jasmine Boulevard in Port Richey. At this time, county records do not indicate that 7734 Jasmine Boulevard is set to be demolished."

The county said the options currently being considered include guard rails and a flashing sign showing drivers their speed. They are not currently considering speed bumps.