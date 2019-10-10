SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — A saw hit a construction worker in the face, jaw, and chest Thursday near San Antonio on Old Pasco Road, said Pasco County Fire Rescue crews.

The worker was airlifted to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter