SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — A saw hit a construction worker in the face, jaw, and chest Thursday near San Antonio on Old Pasco Road, said Pasco County Fire Rescue crews.
The worker was airlifted to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
