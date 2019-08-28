WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert about a developing situation at a school.
Deputies say they're responding to an "unverified report of a vague threat" at Cypress Creek Middle/High School in Wesley Chapel. The sheriff's office says the area is under a "controlled campus" status while authorities investigate.
Additional deputies have been dispatched out of "an abundance of caution," and there will be a heightened law enforcement presence while investigators sort out what's going on.
As of 9 a.m., there were no reports of any arrests.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
