DADE CITY, Fla. — Two southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Lake Lola Road are blocked after a crash with multiple cars.

Firefighters said they were working to extricate one person.

Firefighters said four people were being taken to the hospital and two others were checked out at the crash.

Crews said there was a lot of debris around the crash and warned drivers to use caution in the area.

Live traffic map here.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter