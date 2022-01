The Pasco County Sheriff's Office was on scene with Pasco County Fire Rescue.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Northbound exit ramp 293 on Interstate 75 leading to Dade City was shut down because of a car crash Sunday morning, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office wrote on Twitter.

The sheriff's office was on scene with Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Florida Highway Patrol was alerted as well, deputies report.

As of now, there has been no information revealed about the car crash.