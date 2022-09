Drivers in the area should avoid the area near Deerbrook Boulevard.

SHADY HILLS, Fla. — Heads up, drivers. A crash has shut down a portion of State Road 52 for cars headed east, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office says.

At around 4:30 p.m., authorities responded to a crash at SR 52 and Deerbrook Boulevard, Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. Eastbound lanes are currently shut down.

To avoid traffic, drivers in the area should seek alternate routes.

10 Tampa Bay will update this story when the roadway reopens.