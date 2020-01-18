PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire in Pasco County.

The fire has northbound US 19 at Windsor Road down to one lane. The fire is about a half an acre big, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

Fire crews said drivers should be careful because the smoke in the area is reducing visibility along the highway.

Firefighters said there are no buildings in danger of the fire.

