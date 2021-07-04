Tentative trial date set for accused Pasco County movie theater shooter

Former Tampa Police Captain Curtis Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A judge has set a tentative trial date for February 2022 for the former Tampa police officer accused of shooting and killing a man in 2014 at a movie theater.

Judge Kemba Lewis set the new date Wednesday morning during a pre-trial hearing for Curtis Reeves. He was not present during the telephonic hearing.

A status check for the case is set for June 16 where attorneys could discuss which days will be set aside later this year for motion hearings.

Reeves trial was originally set for October 2020 but was postponed.

In 2017, Reeves' attorneys unsuccessfully argued he acted in self-defense under Florida's "stand your ground" law when he shot and killed Chad Oulson on Jan. 13, 2014, at a Wesley Chapel movie theater.

The two men had reportedly argued over Oulson texting during movie previews. Oulson's wife, Nicole, was there the day her husband and Reeves argued.

She said words flew, then popcorn. And, then there was a fatal gunshot.

Reeves, who is in his 70s, has been under house arrest with a GPS monitor since his release from jail on bond in July 2014.