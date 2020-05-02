WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Six years after Curtis Reeves shot and killed Chad Oulson inside a Wesley Chapel movie theater, the 76-year-old man will stand trial.

A judge set the trial date Wednesday morning for Oct. 5.

Reeves claimed he was standing his ground when he shot and killed Oulson when the two men argued over Oulson texting during movie previews. Oulson's wife, Nicole, was there the day her husband Reeves argued.

She said words flew, then popcorn. And, then there was a fatal gunshot.

Reeves has spent the majority of the last six years under house arrest. If convicted of the second-degree murder charge, it's been suggested he might likely die in prison.

