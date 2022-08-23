Fire rescue: 7 people injured in Dade City crash

DADE CITY, Fla. — Seven people are suffering from various injuries after a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Dade City.
In a tweet, Pasco Fire Rescue sent out a traffic alert asking drivers to steer clear of U.S. 301 at Beth Street following a two-car crash.
Out of the seven people injured, the agency says two are listed as trauma alerts.
All southbound lanes of U.S. 301 at the intersection of Beth Street were shut down following immediately after the crash.
They have since reopened, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.