Fire rescue: 7 people injured in Dade City crash

DADE CITY, Fla. — Seven people are suffering from various injuries after a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Dade City.

In a tweet, Pasco Fire Rescue sent out a traffic alert asking drivers to steer clear of U.S. 301 at Beth Street following a two-car crash.

Out of the seven people injured, the agency says two are listed as trauma alerts.

All southbound lanes of U.S. 301 at the intersection of Beth Street were shut down following immediately after the crash.

They have since reopened, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: US 301 @ BETH ST| DADE CITY: Two vehicles with heavy damage. There are seven total patients. Two of the patients are listed as trauma alerts. Local road closures in effect. Please avoid the area if possible. #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/t1dRz1Surs — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) August 23, 2022