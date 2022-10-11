Authorities arrest man in Dade City homicide

The victim's body was found in the woods.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Authorities arrested a man who they said admitted to shooting another man during an argument over money.

The victim's body was found Sunday afternoon on the wood line on the west side of State Road 471 near Cumpressco Road at the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve.

He has not yet been identified.

Miguel Pizarro, 79, was taken into custody during the overnight hours Monday in Polk County, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.