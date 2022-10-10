Man found dead in Dade City woods, homicide investigation underway

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead in the woods near the side of the road, according to a news release.

Deputies said the call came in around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead in the wood line on the west side of SR 471 near Cumpressco Road at the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve.

Early in the investigation, deputies said they learned the man's death was a homicide.