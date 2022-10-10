x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pasco County

Man found dead in Dade City woods, homicide investigation underway

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead in the woods near the side of the road, according to a news release.

Deputies said the call came in around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead in the wood line on the west side of SR 471 near Cumpressco Road at the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve.  

Early in the investigation, deputies said they learned the man's death was a homicide. 

Pasco deputies said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Business owners assess damage, find comfort after Hurricane Ian

Before You Leave, Check This Out