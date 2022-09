Little information has been made available about this crash.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Traffic was jammed along northbound Interstate 75 in Dade City following a reported truck fire, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said all northbound lanes of I-75 near Darby Road were shut down as crews worked the fire.

Traffic cameras show all lanes are back open and traffic is moving again.

Information about any injuries was not immediately known, nor how many cars may have been involved.