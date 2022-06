The man was reportedly taken to a hospital but died due to injuries he suffered from the crash.

DADE CITY, Fla. — At 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, a man in Dade City died after crashing his truck in a tree, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The 40-year-old man was driving a Chevy Silverado on SR-52 near College Avenue when he lost control of the truck, drove off the road and then struck a tree, law enforcement said.

The man was taken to a hospital, but FHP says he later died from the injuries he suffered in the crash.