FHP: Dade City man dies after his truck runs him over

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 74-year-old man from Dade City is dead after getting run over by his own truck Thursday evening, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

It all started when two pickup trucks were parked in a line in a driveway off of St. Joe Road. The driver of one of the trucks was outside attaching a tow chain between the two vehicles, the FHP report reads.

This was when the driver of the first truck in line started to move forward to help tighten the tow chain. But according to troopers, this only caused the second truck to move forward, as well.